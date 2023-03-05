SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – The Illinois Manufacturers Association is warning of major issues with the Biometric Information Privacy Laws in Illinois.

The law, passed back in 2008, is one of the most powerful data privacy laws in the country. A recent Supreme Court ruling made it even stronger, and it opened businesses up to more damage. The ruling is causing big concerns for businesses across the state, who now have to ensure they are getting proper consent each and every time they request any sort of biometric data from an employee or customer, or risk massive fines.

The Illinois Manufacturers Association is joining several other business groups to advocate for big changes to the law.