Business is picking up, but restaurants are struggling to re-open for normal business hours

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As more and more people get vaccinated, restaurants are seeing more business. Some in Urbana are struggling to fully re-open.

The Courier Café has been a staple of Downtown Urbana for 41 years. They’re trying to re-open for their normal, pre-pandemic business hours, but the owner, Allen Strong said, they don’t have enough employees.

Strong owns both The Courier Café and Silvercreek. Neither restaurant is open full-time right now. “Normally I have a staff of around 100 people between both restaurants. Right now we’re at half that staff. Consequently we’re only open half the hours.”

Today, the café hosted open interviews. Strong said they advertised for it on social media. It didn’t go as Strong had hoped it would. While WCIA was there, only two people showed up… but he said he’s holding out hope that as more people get vaccinated, more people will be ready to come back to work. “We’re hoping that’s what happens. I think there’s a brighter outlook and I think that people are feeling better about things.”

He said until then, he and his small, but mighty staff will do what they can to serve their community. “If I didn’t feel positive and optimistic, I wouldn’t show up every day. So we’re here and we’re hoping that things come around. We’re just trying to be patient and work with it.”