Business giving back to community

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The owner of D-Boe’s Chicken and Waffles is starting the new year by helping others. He’s serving chicken and waffles, his signature dish, and the meals are completely free.

“Everybody is going through hard times. Everybody can’t afford to eat out, and I wanted to share with everybody the concept of what D-Boe’s Chicken and Waffles is about,” said Darrell Holloway, owner of D-Boe’s Chicken and Waffles. Cars lined the parking lot to get a taste of what D-Boe and his staff were serving.

“The food is great. Everybody knows D-Boe’s food,” said Jeff Bennett, “I’m not really shocked at him doing this because he does have a big heart, and like I said we’ve met him before. He’s a really sweet guy.”

Kindness is what he’s choosing to extend to others. Despite all the troubles he’s faced in 2020 he’s still deciding to give back. “It’s been rocky. We’ve been able to still keep our doors open, pay bills, but it’s definitely been hard, definitely been hard,” said Holloway. The food is being paid for through donations and money from his own business. “It makes me feel good, makes me feel real good,” said Holloway.