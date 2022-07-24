PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A family-owned spirits company wanted their products to be 100% local, so they found a unique way to do that.

“The local aspect really comes through. I mean, it’s all right here,” Crozehead Cooperage owner and Master Cooper Loren Buchmeier said.

Every barrel of whiskey from Silver Tree Beer & Spirits is crafted with a local backstory.

“No tree was harmed in the making of our whiskey,” co-owner Dallas Glazik said.

Trees from in and around Ford County are used to build the barrels. Glazik’s expertise comes from growing up on a farm in the area.

“Corn sprouted here, trees sprouted here, we sprouted here,” he said.

The corn and grain for the company’s whiskey and vodka is grown on his own farm.

“Using 100% of our own grain. We grew it from the ground up,” Glazik said.

He teamed up with a father and son who can craft the barrels by hand.

“We can make a barrel just like the Celts were doing in 56 B.C. when Julius Caesar’s legions found oak barrels being made by the Celts. So we’re Coopers true in name and deed,” Buchmeier said.

He said it takes about a day to craft a barrel, and each one can make up to 200 bottles of whiskey. But it also takes sawing, air seasoning and toasting to bring the sugars out of the wood.

“I get a lot of fulfillment out of seeing what I’ve helped to create from log to finished barrel,” Journeyman Cooper Hunter Buchmeier said.

They say it’s hard to compete in the industry nationally, so they’re planning to build their own distillery and bring a unique tourism opportunity to central Illinois.

“And kind-of create a whiskey destination,” Loren Buchmeier said.

Plus, they’re environmentally-friendly. With each bottle and every shot of finished alcohol, they’re able to remove carbon from the atmosphere and pump it back into the soil.

“You’re making your grains better because they need carbon to grow stronger and stay healthier. So by doing our farming practices and working with these local trees, we’re able to offset that and take a shot at climate change,” Glazik said.

He said their whiskey will take between five and ten years to age properly, and each tree will give it unique flavors. He hopes the first batch will be done this fall or next spring. You can already find their vodka in 157 locations across the state.