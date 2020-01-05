Business closes after decades of service

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — It is the end of an era for a well known record store in Decatur. As they close up shop for good, customers packed in to get a final look inside.

Thousands of records, CDs, and DVDs. A world of all things music and entertainment created by two brothers with a passion for it.

“A major influence in my life has been the Beatles as far as music, and I just wanted to continue into something musical…I couldn’t play the guitar that well. So, I sold the guitar music instead,” says co-owner Bob Laskowski

That is why brothers Bob and Gary Laskowski opened the doors to GB’s records 32 years ago. After years of hard work, those doors are officially coming to a close. But even on their very last day of business, you could find crowds of customers picking through vinyls and long lines waiting to pay.

“I’ve been shopping at GB’s since they first opened,” says longtime customer Matt John.

John says their huge selection and wide variety is what has kept him coming back all these years. It is also about the importance of shopping small.

“It’s really important to me. I prefer small businesses locally owned, whereas if i was ordering online, that’d be amazon or something…and I’d much rather support a local business…I’m sad to see them go,” says John.

GB’s owners say they definitely notice those loyal customers like john. Some have practically grown up in the store.

“They come in with their kids now that are grown and taller than they are,” says Laskowski.

And without them, the many years of success wouldn’t have been possible.

“They’re like an extended family, you know? We love our customers and we get to know them…everybody has a story,” says Laskowski.