TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – Love is in the air across Central Illinois today… and nowhere is that more evident than at flower shops.

Many florists have been preparing Valentine’s orders for days, if not months. And at A Bloom Above And Beyond – a flower shop in Tuscola – everything seemed to be running smoothly.

Linda Kocher owns the place. She said in over 30 years, this may be one of her busiest Valentine’s Days. Supply chain issues have affected some of her “hard” goods, like vases and easels. Certain colors of flowers are harder to come by too, like whites and blues.

Despite the stress, she said she still enjoys the holiday. And it’s not just couples who are sending flowers today.

“Especially the last few years with COVID, the shut-ins have received a lot more flowers – either by anonymous senders or they’re sent to the nursing homes because they know they can’t see visitors,” Kocher said. “You hear about all the bad things so it’s been nice to see the good side of it too.”

Even though the shop is busy, Kocher said she’s still been able to accommodate last-minute shoppers. And, every arrangement has been completed despite supply chain issues.