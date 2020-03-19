Busey bank lobbies closed until further notice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Add Busey Bank to the growing number of businesses shutting down in-person services to avoid transmitting COVID-19.

Late Wednesday, officials posted on Facebook that lobby services at all branches will not be available, effective Thursday until further notice.

Drive-up banking services, however, remain unaffected by the lobby closure.

Bank officials encouraged customers to call their local branches to see if “tailored solutions” are available for any needs they had hoped to address in-person.