Editor’s note: Since publishing, Busey Bank has clarified that Robin Elliott was not fired and they are calling the change in leadership a “mutually agreed-upon” separation.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Busey Bank is going through a change in leadership after a “mutually agreed-upon” separation with its President and CEO Robin Elliott.

In an SEC filing publicly available online, the company said that Elliott has transitioned into a consultative role on Monday. This role will last for the remainder of the year, at which point his employment by Busey Bank will end. Van Dukeman, current Chairman of the Bank, has been appointed to serve as President and CEO alongside his current position.

Busey Bank has reached an agreement with Elliott to pay him around $2 million in a severance package.

Dukeman released the following statement addressing the change in leadership at Busey Bank: