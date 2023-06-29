SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Mayor Misty Buscher issued a curfew for Springfield residents Thursday after severe weather ripped through the area, taking down power lines and uprooting trees.

The curfew begins Thursday at 10 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m. Friday and applies to all public places within city limits.

“We have many people without power,” Buscher said in a news conference Thursday. “We have downed power lines so it’s not safe to travel the roads when you can’t see. Power lights are out, streetlights are out, stoplights are out. We’re just doing it for safety.”

The mayor’s office said residents are not allowed to travel to public places or on public streets during that time.

The order does make exemptions for law enforcement agencies and first responders, as well as anyone going to or leaving work, church services, people who need medical care, those escaping danger, and people experiencing homelessness.

Anyone who violates the curfew could have to pay a fine, but Springfield’s assistant police chief, Don Mumaw, said they’re asking people to follow the order.

“We’re not going to be out there nitpicking at people, but we do need you in and you can receive a citation … with [a] fine up to $500 for an occurrence of this,” Mumaw said.

Buscher also declared a local state of emergency from Thursday until 6:00 pm Sunday.