Bus used as stationary cooling center for homeless

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Most of central Illinois was under a heat advisory today but the Salvation Army in Champaign County helped some people cool off.

This was organized by a man who advocates for people who are homeless.

The Salvation Army let him use its bus as a stationary cooling center for people to relax. The organization also provided the gas.

It was parked in front of the Champaign Police Department from 12 to six.

People who stopped by say it was a great opportunity to get out of the heat.

“It is good to have a place to come and cool off,” said Alpha Jallow of Champaign. “It’s hard, it’s not easy to sleep outside, to be outside 24 hours around the clock. And if it is a hot day like this, having something like that is something good.”

Organizers say they hope to do this again if extreme temperatures line up with the availability of the bus.

For more information about when and where the bus will be in the future, click here.