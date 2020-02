CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- You might need to take some extra time getting dressed before heading out tonight or tomorrow. It's a cold one out there, and it's going to keep getting colder. Some say the best advice is to stay inside, but there are some jobs where you can't escape being out in the elements.

One of those jobs is a crossing guard. We caught up with crossing guard Mable Jeffrey today. This is her 13th year working for South Side Elementary in Champaign. She also does the same thing at Robeson. Jeffrey is originally from Mississippi, and says this weather is something that takes some getting used to, but she's learned over the years how to get ahead of these cold snaps. One of the best ways to do that, she says, is to know exactly what to wear.