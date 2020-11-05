Bus provides access to the internet for students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The coronavirus pandemic has forced so many students and parents to work from home. That has created a real problem for people who don’t have access to the Internet. Pastor Willie Comer is offering some help. For the past three weeks, the pastor and members of Berean Covenant Church have been taking a bus into neighborhoods in Champaign and Urbana to help students access Wi-Fi.

The bus is parked in a neighborhood. Then students are able to access the Internet from their front porches or even inside their homes for free. So far, they have taken it to places such as Douglas Park, Garden Hills, and Urbana. The pastor says he wanted to make sure students don’t fall behind in school. “My fear is we will end up with a ton of kids who didn’t get the academic excellence they deserve because of COVID all because they couldn’t connect to the Internet. That’s unnecessary,” said Willie Comer, Berean Covenant Church Pastor.

The software they use will only allow students to do K-12 educational activities. Comer says he’s looking forward to helping even more students. They’re already working on getting a second bus.