Bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials said a bus driver for Decatur Public Transit has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, officials stated this is the first known positive case among their transit drivers. They said the driver last worked on September 3. “We encourage everyone who rode the South Shores Ravina (West Grand), the MLK, or the Monroe 21C route on September 1st, 2nd, or the 3rd to pay attention to your health for flu-like symptoms over the next few days, or consider getting a COVID-19 test.”

The City has taken several measures to minimize the spread of the virus, including cleaning/disinfecting buses, suspending far collections and having passengers enter the rear of the bus.

Free Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at the Decatur Civic Center.