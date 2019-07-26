Bus company hosts fundraiser for students

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Students in the Danville School District will be given brand new school supplies for the upcoming year.

First Student, the bus company for schools in Danville, held “Stuff the Bus” Friday. Shoppers coming out of Big Lots and Dollar Tree had the opportunity to contribute. Many of the donations already have included notebooks, pencils, and more. First Student’s Danville Location Manager Nick Sorey says it’s their way to give back.

“Everybody could use a little bit of extra help nowadays,” says Sorey. “Our initiative is at First Student is to put the student first. And we can’t do that if we’re not willing to be out the community and help with anything we’re available to help with.”

Champaign will have it’s own fundraiser on August 3. The Salvation Army and Champaign County Walmarts will be taking donations the whole day.