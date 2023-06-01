GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A major water main break means Gibson City citizens are temporarily out of water Thursday morning in the middle of a drought.

The break happened on a major 8-inch pipe off State Street near the city’s water plant. City officials posted to Facebook that, in order to conserve water amidst already low levels, water in the city is being shut off, with little to no water pressure

This should only last 30 minutes, officials said, but a city-wide boil order will be going into effect once the water main is repaired. City officials said this boil order will be in effect until further notice.

“Please be patient while the city work to resolve this harsh situation,” city officials said. “The city is working as efficiently as possible to resolve the situation, we appreciate your patience.”

The water main break happened the same day as a drought declaration made by the U.S. Drought Monitor for Central Illinois. Rainfall totals in the area are less than half as normal for the months of April and May, and Gibson City was one of the first cities in the region to take action as a result.

Under a city ordinance now in effect, city homeowners are prohibited from watering their lawns. More restrictions could follow if the drought conditions persist.