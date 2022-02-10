HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) – A 20-year-old Rossville man is fighting for his life in Indianapolis after he was stuck in a house fire in rural Hoopeston.

It happened on Sunday, Sam Matthews was at his girlfriend’s house when a fire started. Rose Hoffman is a friend of the families.

She said Matthews has burns over 80% of his body, and said his feet and hands are the worst.

Right now, she said his mother is driving back and forth every single day to visit her son in Indianapolis.

“So, we know it’s a long haul,” Hoffman said. “She’s going great. She’s got a very amazing positive attitude, and she just wants to be at the hospital and look at her boy.”

The family is asking for prayers and help. If you want to donate financially, you can do that here.