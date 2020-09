CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said shoppers will have another store option along North Prospect Avenue.

A Burlington representative said the store is slated to open in spring 2021.

Burlington will join stores like Target and Lowe’s in the Champaign Town Center South on North Prospect, according to the website for the center’s broker.

This will be the third Burlington store in central Illinois. The other locations are in Danville and Springfield.