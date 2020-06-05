Burglary suspect may be organizer

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities arrested a man they say took part in looting and vandalizing businesses in Market Place Mall. 19-year old Shamar Betts was arrested Friday morning by U.S. Marshals on out out-of-state, outstanding burglary warrant. His bond is set at $100,000.

Champaign Police say about 3 pm, Sunday, May 31, several people gathered in the mall parking lot followed a short time later by additional vehicles and people who began looting and vandalizing, leading to civil unrest. Officials say the criminal behavior spread throughout the city and lasted until about 2 am Monday, June 50. About 50 businesses reported damage and property loss.

Investigators say Betts was identified as one of many people involved in the burglaries. They also report social media posts under the name Shamar Betts encouraged a riot for Market Place at the time and date the incident started. Betts’ possible direct involvement in organizing the looting and disorder, as well as criminal intent by any identified organizers, is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

