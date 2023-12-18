SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of two burglaries at a Springfield high school has been identified as the person found dead in that city on Friday.

Jim Allmon, the Sangamon County Coroner, said Terrence Harris, 52, was the person whose body was found at 3rd Street and Belmont Avenue. Springfield Police began investigating the death as a homicide and Allmon confirmed through autopsy that a gunshot was the cause of death.

Springfield Police officials confirmed that Harris is the same person who was arrested twice last month on suspicion of trespassing in and stealing from the construction zone at Lanphier High School. Court records indicate that he was on pretrial release for those burglaries. There was a preliminary hearing on Thursday, but Harris did not appear. Another preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 28.

Harris was found dead the following morning.

Springfield Police and Allmon’s office are still investigating.