URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking you to take a close look at this man.

He is wanted for questioning for a recent burglary to a local tavern.

Suspect wanted for questioning

Police say it happened Friday between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. at the Rose Bowl Tavern at 106 Race Street.

If you know who this is, please call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.