Burglars break in to cafe

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A front door was damaged after police say burglars broke in to a business.
Danville police were called to Cafe 13 in the unit block of N. Vermilion Street for a burglary. Officers spoke with an employee who found the door damaged. They checked the building and observed that in addition to the front door, the cash register had been damaged. The employee said the register was empty at the time of the burglary.
Officers were unable to locate any suspects and no injuries were reported. The investigation continues and there is no other information being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding these crimes is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.