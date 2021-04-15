Bureau of Labor Statistics: Groceries, Gas Prices Increasing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–You may have noticed your grocery bills getting higher.

A new report from the bureau of labor statistics shows prices have gone up every month this year.

The B.L.S. Reports a 0.7 percent increase in grocery prices since the start of the year. But dairy, meat and fish products have gone up even more. For example, the price of ground beef jumped by 16 cents per pound from March 2020 to March 2021.

That same report says gas prices jumped by an average of 77 cents per gallon since November 2020.

One farmer said a rise in gas prices usually leads to a rise in the food market. She said this recent increase doesn’t surprise her.

“Transportation costs are a big part of your grocery price,” Barbara Downs said. “And everything is affected by gas prices.”

She said the country could help keep prices from continuing to go up by finding more energy independent solutions. However, there are plenty of other factors that can also cause food prices to rise.

So while gas prices may be the culprit now, that doesn’t mean food prices will decrease if gas prices do.