MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Railway Museum announced the return of their popular Easter event, the Bunny Eggspress.

The event will be on March 29 and 30. Tickets will go on sale this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Children will receive treat bags and hitch a train ride to an egg hunt location with their families. The Bunny Eggspress will, of course, feature a special visit from the Easter Bunny. Riders will also receive a commemorative item.

The event is around an hour and a half long. Visitors can choose from coach class, first-class and a private car experience. Anyone two-years-old and older will need a ticket to ride.

Visit mrym.org/the-bunny-eggspress for tickets and more information.