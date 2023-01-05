Mary Roberson and April Faulkner, Equity and Engagement Department, coordinators for the Bundle Up campaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign wrapped up its 5th annual Bundle Up Winter Clothing Drive in December with great success.

A total of just under 800 clothing items were donated in 2022, including over 325 coats, jackets, and sweaters, over 200 gloves, over 200 hats, snow boots and shoes, and blankets.

The donations increased by nearly 200 items from 2021.

“The effort went really well this year, more than previous years,” said Jameel Jones, Director of Recreation with Champaign Park District. “The community was extremely generous and supportive of the effort.”

Jones is one of the organizers of the event and said he is proud to be a part of it.

“If we can help some people, that’s more than none,” said Jones. “We are extremely grateful for the time and effort put into this drive and our community should be proud of their efforts for thinking of others with their donations.”

Bundle Up Champaign began five years ago when a group of U of I students wanted to see a change in the community. Now, community organizers have continued to implement this effort ever since, collecting more items each year.

“We were really excited to be a part of this project,” said Mary Roberson, a member of the city’s Equity and Engagement Department and one of the coordinators for Bundle Up Champaign. “It’s a powerful collaboration between the city and its community members and partners for a great cause.”

Roberson said many community members donated because they wanted to support an important cause.

“One community member donated a coat because it didn’t fit her and she didn’t want to return it to the store,” said Roberson. “That is a great testament to how great our community really is.”

Aside from the Champaign City Building, the Martens Center, Leonhard Recreation Center, Bresnan Meeting Center, and Springer Cultural Center also served as drop-off locations.

The City of Champaign said they and their partners, including Champaign Park District, Champaign Center Partnership, and Human Kinetics, are grateful for everyone who participated in this year`s drive.

“Our partners have been instrumental in getting the word out and serving as drop-off locations,” said Jones. “We appreciate all that has been provided and we will continue the effort for years to come!”