Buildings is “structurally safe” after fire

MATTOON, Ill (WCIA) — Lake Land College says the Neal Hall building has been deemed “structurally safe” after a fire that happened Tuesday afternoon. Flames came out the roof of the building.

There is smoke damage throughout Neal Hall. There is also water damage to the roof and the commons area, as well as some damage to classroom materials and electronics.

Lake Land says it has crews cleaning that up and assessing what needs to be done now. The college says the fire should not set back plans to re-open.

“I don’t really think it set back our timeline for opening campus. We’ll, of course, follow the governor’s direction on when we can open campus again,” says Lake Land President Josh Bullock. “But as far as opening campus…even if there might be some classrooms that will be restricted for a while as they clean, we certainly could…during summertime…use different classrooms on campus.”

Lake Land says the college is closed due to COVID-19 , but it did have approved contractors doing roof work at the time of the fire. They escaped without injury.

The Mattoon Fire Department says it is still investigating the cause of the fire.