Buildings deteriorating

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)– Joice Stock says their sewing boutique has been around for decades. “When we opened in 1980, there was a shoe store here. There were two clothing stores,” said Stock. Then that changed. “It’s gradually gone away. You know with the mall and online shopping and that kind of stuff, so our clientele is much smaller than it was,” said Stock.

The mayor says there are empty store fronts and businesses downtown deteriorating. “The floor of the second story inside the building collapsed down to the first floor and then went down into the basement,” said Hoopeston Mayor Bill Crusinberry. About a month ago, a man died after a wall caved on a building. “He’d been warned to stay out of that building, but he entered it, and the wall collapsed while he was there,” said Crusinberry. The mayor says he has a plan to protect the health and safety of the community.

“The city of Hoopeston will be aggressively evaluating the structural integrity of these 100 year old buildings that are due to the lack of proper maintenance,” said Crusinberry. However, Stock says she doesn’t plan to stick around much longer. After 40 years in business, she’s retiring and closing her doors later this year. Like many of the empty stores that surround her, she’s not sure what will happen to the building. “It would be lovely if somebody wanted it. We may even give it away who knows,” said Stock.