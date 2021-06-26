Building Partially Collapses in Downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A building partially collapsed in Downtown Champaign on Saturday.

The Old Chester Street Bar suffered a structural collapse, located at 63 E Chester Street.

Initial reports indicate there was renovation work underway at the building, but it is unclear whether the cause was related to work or from storms that moved through the area on Saturday.

WCIA was there with the Sky 3 Drone assessing the damage to the building.

We are awaiting information from the Champaign Fire Department and will share that as we get it.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. WE WILL HAVE MORE INFORMATION AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE.