Building owners are seeking community input for future plans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The former News Gazette building on Main Street in Champaign will soon serve a new purpose.

The CS+X Foundation bought the building. Now, they have a grant from Healing Illinois. Healing Illinois funds are intended to be used to create community-centric, inclusive safe spaces to talk, learn, and grow. And they plan to use the building for just that.

The Foundation is inviting community members to come tour the space. They will also be hosting a series of workshops “focused on community healing and future innovation,” where people can help decide the future purpose of the building. The workshops will take place on Wednesday evenings and Saturday afternoons at 15 Main Street, or via Zoom.

Several members of the Foundation echoed the same sentiment. They want the building to be a central meeting place where various community organizations can come together and collaborate.

They also plan to have an array of classes, ranging from music production to construction skills to computer science.

They want the building to be a place where every person in the community can come and find resources, no matter what they need. CS+X Board Member Jorge Elvir said, “We want to make this a community space, not our space, but a community space to share and to grow and to prosper.”

The CS+X team will be hosting a tour of the building on March 3rd from 5-7pm.



