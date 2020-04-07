Buffett donation for Johns Hill project approved by council

In this Jan. 29, 2020 photo, Howard Buffet receives presents during a visit, with Colombia’s President Ivan Duque, right, to a cocoa farm in La Gabarra, Colombia. As a philanthropist, Buffet’s priority now is helping Colombia and El Salvador, whose fight against drug trafficking has a direct impact on the U.S. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur City Council has approved a $1.2 million agreement with the Howard G. Buffett Foundation for revitalization of the Johns Hill neighborhood.

The council approved it 7-0 during their Monday night meeting. The money would go towards the first phase of three phases to revitalize the 24-block area. It is surrounded by MLK Jr. Drive, East Wood Street, East Cantrell Street, and South Jasper according to a memo from City Manager Scot Wrighton. He said much of this area lies in the City’s “target zone” for their revitalization efforts.

Several council members expressed their gratitude to the Howard Buffett and his foundation. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said she had talked with people who lived in the Johns Hill neighborhood who were pleased to hear about the upcoming transformation.

A lot of this money was part of a previously pledged $1 million from the foundation. However, it had not yet been assigned to a specific project within the revitalization effort.

To see a break-down of the money, click here.