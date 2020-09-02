Buffalo cause snag in bus schedule

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — It was an unusual start of the school year in many ways, but for Monticello, students and bus drivers were thrown for an unexpected loop.

More than a dozen buffalo from Lieb Farms got loose Tuesday night near Beals Addition. Superintendent Vic Zimmerman was on a text chain with some of his bus drivers and received a message listing some ordinary problems, like a child with a stomach getting sick, but then the driver added this: “Buffalo are running wild and road is blocked.”

First AM school day – Piatt County – this wasnt in our plan….🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AZHDd6Hjis — Vic Zimmerman (@MonticelloCUSD) September 2, 2020

“It’s not atypical of a first day of school,” said Zimmerman. “This could have happened at any time, but when you’re dealing with COVID and working with kids and apparently buffalo, anything can happen.”

Zimmerman’s betting no other school n the country had buffalo blocking buses on their first day. Most of the buffalo have been rounded up, but several are still out.

The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office said if you see them, do not approach them and call the sheriff’s office.