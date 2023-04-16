CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-13) has now been in office for 100 days. During those first few months, she has tried to draw a lot of attention to her efforts to cross the aisle and work with Republicans.

While those efforts have been successful on topics like rural healthcare and agriculture, it’s a different story when it comes to more polarizing topics like fun control.

Budzinski said she is a supporter of the second amendment, but she supports restrictions on the sale of assault-style weapons.