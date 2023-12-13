SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Currently there’s no protection for most food supply workers in cases of disasters, but that may change due to a bill filled by an Illinois member of Congress.

The USDA created a one-time grant in 2021 for the farm, grocery and meatpacking workers to help with health and safety costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now federal lawmakers, including Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-Ill.), want to make the grant permanent in case of natural disasters.

Budzinski argues having a safety net for food workers will help bolster the nation’s supply chains.

“The strength of our food supply chains depends on the support we provide to our grocery, farm and food workers,” Congresswoman Budzinski said. “The COVID-19 pandemic showed the fragility of our food system and shed light on the challenging conditions faced by our meatpackers and other frontline food workers.”

Leaders of food supply chains unions said the proposal will help frontline food industry workers in emergencies.

“Our members are on the front lines of our food supply chain, packing and processing meat, making sure that shelves are stocked, and helping customers get the food and goods they need to take care of their families,” United Food and Commercial Workers International President Marc Perrone said. “Their hard work is essential to the communities they serve and their dedication means they come in to work through hurricanes, snowstorms, and, as we saw, a worldwide pandemic.”

Congresswoman Budzinski has also advocated funding the Farm and Food Workers Relief Grant Program through fiscal year 2024.