CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — More than $322,000 in federal grant money is going to several police departments in Central and Southern Illinois, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski announced.

The money comes from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program, which Budzinski described as the leading source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions.

“Every single day, our first responders put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. It’s critical that we make sure they have the equipment, training and technology needed to stay safe on the job,” Budzinski said in a statement. “I’m so glad to announce that communities in Central and Southern Illinois will be receiving more than $322,000 in federal grants to support our local law enforcement agencies.”

Budzinski named three police departments in Central Illinois as the recipients of these grants, each of which will use the money for a different purpose:

Springfield Police $102,500 Sustain the current officer roster and recruit new officers

Champaign Police $86,000 Train new sergeants and lieutenants and provide employees with emotional health training

Decatur Police $42,900 Deploy more officers to areas with high crime and gun violence rates



Budzinski added that the police departments in the Southern Illinois cities of Belleville, Alton and Edwardsville are also receiving grants.