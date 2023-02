SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Nexstar) — Illinois received its 7th credit upgrade this week. It comes as the Governor is pitching his latest budget proposal, which includes 3 billion dollars in new spending.

Ralph Martire with the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability says the Governor’s new proposals for increased spending in education are strong investments.

He joined Capitol Connection Host Cole Henke to talk about the state’s fiscal health, and the challenges it still faces.