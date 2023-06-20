CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Grammy Award-winning blues icon Buddy Guy is making a stop at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign this fall as part of his farewell tour.

The Virginia Theatre shared on their website that at age 86, Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound, and a living link to the city’s days of electric blues.

The recipient of the 2015 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, officials said Guy’s incredible career spans over 50 years. They said his career highlights include 8 Grammy Awards, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), a Kennedy Center Honor, NARM Chairman’s Award for Sustained Creative Achievement, Billboard Music Awards’ Century Award for distinguished artistic development, and a Presidential National Medal of Arts.

Though Buddy Guy is associated with Chicago, the theatre said his story begins in Louisiana. Born in 1936 as one of five children to a sharecropper’s family, officials said he was raised on a plantation near the small town of Lettsworth, located about 140 miles northwest of New Orleans.

They said Guy was seven years old when he fashioned his first makeshift “guitar”—a two-string contraption attached to a piece of wood and secured with his mother’s hairpins.

Theatre officials said Guy remains a genuine American treasure and one of the final surviving connections to a historic era in the country’s musical evolution.

Guy will perform at the Virginia Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8. Tickets range from $69.50-$99.50 in addition to a per-ticket processing fee of $6.50-$8.50.

Tickets go on sale for the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 23.