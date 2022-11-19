BUCKLEY, Ill. (WCIA) – A boil order has been issued to Buckley Saturday morning at around 8:30 a.m. The order effects around 60 houses, including West Lincoln to West Main Streets and all of Front and Sixth Streets.
