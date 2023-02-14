CHICAGO — A music icon will be putting on a show at the “Friendly Confines” this year.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Tuesday they’re adding Wrigley Field to their 2023 international tour. The band will play at the ballpark on Wednesday, August 9, which is the first of 18 North American shows that were added to the schedule.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. central time.

This is the second stop for Springsteen and the E Street Band at Wrigley Field as they performed at the stadium on September 7 and 8 of 2012 as part of the “Wrecking Ball” tour.

This tour kicked off Feb. 1 in Tampa and will continue in North America through April 14 before it heads to Europe. They’ll play there from April 28-July 25 before returning to start off the rest of the tour at Wrigley Field on August 9.

Here are the other tour dates that were added on Tuesday: