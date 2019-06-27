Brown appeals ruling in sexual harassment suit

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A sheriff accused of sexual harassment is appealing the latest ruling in the case. A woman accused Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown of harassment when he was a lieutenant at the county jail in 2012.

A panel of three members of the Illinois Human Rights Commission ruled in favor of the woman last month. It goes against an administrative law judge’s recommendation to dismiss the woman’s complaints in 2016.

The woman was a correctional officer at the jail. She first filed the allegations in 2012 which included inappropriate comments and forcible kissing, but the judge ultimately said the woman failed to prove Brown’s conduct rose to “actionable sexual harassment,” and called her allegations “inconsistent.”

But, the woman argued the judge ignored evidence and said some of Brown’s testimony was inconsistent. The commission ruled last month the administrative law judge should decide how much the sheriff’s office should compensate the woman.

It’s what the sheriff’s office is now appealing. Its attorney has filed a motion asking the full 13-member commission to review the panel’s decision. The HRC is not providing any statements while the case is pending.