URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Fair Board announced today that country music duo Brothers Osborne will headline the Champaign County Fair Grandstand this summer.

The fair board said brothers John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small Maryland town writing and playing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. John moved to Nashville first to play in other bands and TJ joined him two years later. They soon formed a duo.

The duo brought home the ACM award for Vocal Group of the Year and a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance last year. The fair board said the duo is known for their country hits like “Younger Me,” “I’m Not For Everyone,” and “It Ain’t My Fault,” among many more.

Brothers Osborne will perform on the Champaign County Fair Grandstand stage on July 28. The fair board said gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m. Country music artist Matt Stell, known for hits like “Prayed for You” and “Everywhere But On,” is scheduled to open for the duo.

Tickets for this concert range from $35 – $65. They will go on sale Friday at 8 a.m. and can be purchased on the fair’s website. The fair board said there will be a $5 admission at the fair’s gate which is separate from the concert ticket.

The fair said in a statement: “This is sure to be a great night at the fairgrounds!”

Other events scheduled between July 21 – 29 at the fair include dirt track racing, a demo derby, draft horse pulls, harness racing, motorcycle races, monster trucks, tractor pulls, and other live music. The fair board said a complete list of events and more details on all of the fair exhibits will be available on their website soon.