SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Brother James Court, a care facility for developmentally disabled men, said there are eight staff members and 20 residents that tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, they said these cases stemmed from a September 13 outbreak. “We have had 1 resident hospitalized in his 50s with minor symptoms and 1 staff member hospitalized in their 40s,” said officials in the post.