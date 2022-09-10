ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year.

Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race.

There is also an opportunity to join a gigantic parade with the famous Lawn Rangers, which officials called a “precision lawn mower drill team” that has marched with brooms on the annual festival since 1980.

According to officials, the Lawn Rangers marched with former president Obama in Chicago back in 2003 when he launched his race for the Senate. The Lawn Rangers were then invited to the 2009 Inaugural Parade in Washington D.C.

Here is the schedule for Broomcorn Festival events:

Friday 9/9

10:00 Festival Opens

12:00 Carnival Open Daily

4:00 National Broom Sweeping Contest

4:00 Beer Pavilion Opens

8:00 Big Guns performs in the Beer Pavilion

Saturday 9/10

8:00 Broomcorn Festival 5k/10k Race at Moore Park

9:00 Festival Opens

11:00 Miss Arcola Baby Pageant on Main St. Stage

12:00 Broomcorn Grand Marshall Bench Dedication

12:30 Lady Luck Performance on Main St. Stage

1:00 Tom Grassman performs in the Beer Pavilion

3:00 HUGE Broomcorn Parade

4:00 Doug Meeks Performs in the Beer Pavilion

5:30 All Nighter Performance of Main St. Stage

8:00 Whiskey River Performs in the Beer Pavilion

Sunday 9/11

9:00 Festival Opens

10:00 Outdoor Church Service at Christian Church

11:00 Kiddie Tractor Pull on Oak St.

2:00 Jake Worthington Performs on Main St. Stage

5:00 Festival Closes

For more information and latest updates, click here to visit Broomcorn Festival’s website.