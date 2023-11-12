URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Brookdale Assisted Living in Urbana rang in Veterans Day with an annual event on Friday.

Organizers said it’s one of the best celebrations that they put on all year, and that it always draws a big crowd. The event aims to show appreciation towards the nation’s Veterans. It featured a 21-gun salute for the brave men and women who have served this country, which includes many at Brookdale.

“The residents love it. The family members love it even more. So this is something that’s very special to us,” Sales Manager Ashlie Velazquez said.

94-year-old Frankie Julian always knew he wanted to join the military when he was younger. He served in the Korean War for two years during the 1950s. Julian said he’s proud to have served because it taught him valuable lessons.

“The army does most people very good. A lot of them don’t have discipline. This is one thing I liked in the army,” he said.

Attendees got to witness a special pin ceremony, hear speeches from Veterans and family members reflecting on their time overseas, and enjoy a big lunch. Julian said no matter where or how you served, all veterans deserve recognition like this.

“No matter what branch of service it’s in, it’s still good,” he said.

In addition to the yearly celebration, Brookdale also has a special wall showcasing pictures of their Veterans year-round.