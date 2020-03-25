BrockBrave; baby with RSV home from hospital

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 5-month-old baby is home from the hospital after fighting for his life at Carle Hospital.

A Facebook page, #BrockBrave, was first created when Brock was admitted into the hospital and it quickly got an army of support from people all over the world that were wrapping him in prayer.

Parents Tristan Payne and Andrew Shick took their son, Brock Shick, to the hospital earlier last month. It turned out to be Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

Payne says Brock was born prematurely, and RSV can hit preemies harder.

After more than a month in the hospital, he was released and able to return home.

Payne took to Facebook to share the news by posting this message:

We are free! Emotions are soaring. I cried leaving even tho we were ready. I cried saying good bye to some of our drs , nurses, and therapist. It’s crazy how ready you are to leave but once it becomes reality it’s a bitter sweet thing. I’ve lived in the hospital for 7 weeks and if those nurses and drs didn’t become family it wouldn’t have been easy to get thru this. I met amazing people along the way. Nurses that I will forever keep in contact with. My heart is overwhelmed with happiness my baby is home but I left a piece of my heart in the hospital today when we walked out those doors 💙”

She also shared this photograph of Brock sleeping once they were home.

