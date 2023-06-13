URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that Broadway Avenue will be closed to traffic for pavement work beginning Monday, June 12.

The closure, between E. Pennsylvania Avenue and E. Michigan Avenue, is for pavement removal and replacement by the City of Urbana Public Works. City officials said no traffic will be permitted in the closed area during the project. However, they said access will be maintained to all properties along Broadway Avenue during the project.

The city encourages drivers to travel carefully through this and all construction areas. They thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during the closure.

Work is scheduled to be completed at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.