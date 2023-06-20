URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that N. Broadway Avenue will be closed to through traffic beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

The closure, between Main Street and Water Street, is so crews can remove equipment from the County Plaza building located at 102 E. Main Street. City officials said Goose Alley traffic will only be able to turn right onto N. Broadway Avenue to Main Street.

The city encourages travelers in the area to drive carefully through this and all construction areas. They thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during this project.

Work is scheduled to be completed at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.