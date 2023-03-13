BROADLANDS, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from rural Broadlands in Champaign County is wanted after Crime Stoppers said he failed to appear in court related to sex offender registration.

Records from the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s Office show that Bert Zeanah, 55, was arrested in August of 2020 on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender. He was released and a court hearing was scheduled for Feb. 9, 2021, but Zeanah did not come to the hearing.

A warrant for his arrest was issued that day and he has been on the run since.

Zeanah, whose last known address is 208 South Main Street in Broadands, is described as being White with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.