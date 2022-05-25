CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A postcard invitation from the County Executive to complete a countywide broadband survey will be mailed this week to specific households that have been randomly selected in each area of the county.

Officials said other households may also complete the confidential survey ONLINE.

The Champaign County board has committed to using a significant amount of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help expand broadband services in the county. To decide how to invest the county’s funds, the County Executive’s office is conducting a countywide broadband survey in cooperation with the University of Illinois and Champaign County Farm Bureau in the month of June.

According to officials, the information will give them critical information that will be used to support broadband service providers to expand services in the best ways to meet the local needs.

Anyone who has questions about the survey or would like to volunteer to help can call Maryalice Wu at 217-244-0937 or email malice@illinois.edu.

For more details about the plan to build out Champaign County, the recently completed Broadband Plan Report can be found on the county’s website as a handout at the Broadband Task Force meeting of April 5, 2022.