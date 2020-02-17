Bristol Park sees new families trickle in

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A grand opening is warmer-weather-away, but some Champaign residents have already moved into newly-available subsidized homes at the Bristol Park Development.

Bristol Park Development is the product of a 12-year partnership between the City of Champaign, the Housing Authority of Champaign of County and a private developer. It’s on the site of the old Bristol Place neighborhood at Bradley Avenue and Market Street — the demolition of which was finished in 2018.

Former Bristol Place residents who were displaced by the project were offered the first opportunity to apply for residency in the new development, according to a city press release.

City officials say a grand opening for the new development will be scheduled later this spring.