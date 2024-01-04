CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — A Champaign project that’s been in the works for decades is moving forward to the next step.

The Bristol Park Place development is tackling issues of affordable housing. The $30 million project has completed phase one which built 90 units for families and seniors. They’re currently working on phase 2 which will house 60 senior citizens and look to do the same for phase 3. Champaign Neighborhood Services director Rob Kowalski said finishing the development is not only a personal goal for him. He also believes can provide hope to anyone struggling.

“There is a definite need for more affordable housing units, not just in Bristol but in our whole community,” Kowalski said. “And these types of projects help add affordable housing units to our community that allows people at various income levels to be able to live in safe and quality housing.”

A total of 210 units will be built in the Champaign area. Kowalski said phase two should be finished by mid-2025 and hopes to start the final phase soon after.