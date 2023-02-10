GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The people of Gilman came together on Thursday to wish a happy birthday to a special member of their community.

Max Howard, a World War II veteran living in that town, turned 100 years old on Thursday. The community wanted to show their support for all that he’s done for the country and for the Iroquois County community.

So they threw Howard a parade complete with first responders and fire trucks.

“I’m just so happy to see all you people,” Howard said. “I don’t know, if I wasn’t 100, I don’t think there’d be anybody to show up.”

Howard said his secret to living to be 100 is trying to have a beer with every meal. In that sentiment, he was given a special treat for his birthday: a Manhattan. It was his favorite drink from his days flying in the U.S. Navy.